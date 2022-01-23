Tioga County COVID-19 Update for January 12, 2022 – January 18, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Jan. 12, 2022 to Jan. 18, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 594 new cases during this time frame, with 62 unvaccinated and 136 vaccinated; there were 51 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 345 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were 13 hospitalizations reported during this timeframe. There are currently 278 active cases. Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Deaths related to COVID 19 are reported to the health department in different ways.

The department wrote, in their weekly brief, “Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

The department also provided the following important factors to know and understand about isolation and quarantine.

1. Isolation and Quarantine Attestation Form: The process for issuing isolation and quarantine orders has changed in New York State. Not all individuals who test positive will receive a call. Those who test positive for COVID-19 who are not in a high priority population may visit https://tiogacountyny.gov/departments/public-health/ and complete the Isolation Attestation Form. The Quarantine Attestation Form for close contacts can be found here as well if they need documentation for work or school. The Affirmation Form will serve as your isolation or quarantine order. This form does not need to be submitted to your local health department.

2. No Contact Tracing: New York State Department of Health is no longer conducting contact tracing. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is responsible for contacting those they have been in close contact with. If someone is unvaccinated / not fully vaccinated, they should quarantine at home for five days from their exposure.

3. Who is Required to Quarantine if Exposed to a Positive Case: Those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine; those who have not completed a vaccine series yet; those who are eligible for a booster shot, but have not gotten one yet (completed the primary series of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine over two months ago).

These individuals must quarantine for five days after a known exposure to a positive case and should test on day five if possible. A well-fitting mask should be worn when around others for five additional days after completing quarantine.

The following groups are not required to quarantine when exposed to a positive case; those who have received all vaccine doses, including a booster shot; anyone ages five to 11 who completed the primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine; and anyone who has had a confirmed COVID-19 test within the last 90 days.

According to Tioga County’s Health Department, these individuals should wear a well-fitting mask when around others for 10 days following their exposure. If symptoms develop, it is recommended that they quarantine and get a COVID-19 test.

Five day Isolation and Quarantine: Isolation for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 has been reduced to five days. If symptoms are not improving, the positive case should continue to isolate until day 10, or until they are 24 hours fever-free. Anyone who is not vaccinated, not fully vaccinated, or who is eligible for a booster shot but has not gotten one yet should quarantine for five days from the last day of their exposure.

Release from Isolation and Quarantine in Tioga County: Once you have completed your isolation or quarantine, the last day on your order or attestation will serve as your release. For example, if your isolation is set from Jan. 15, 2022 to Jan, 20, 2022, you will automatically be released to return to school or work on Jan. 21, 2022 unless new symptoms have developed or current symptoms are not improving. You will not be given a separate release form from Tioga County Public Health.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.