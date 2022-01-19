Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 3, 2022 through Jan. 9, 2022 there were 48 calls for service, one traffic ticket was issued, and they responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Charles S Wilcox, age 44 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Burglary in the Third Degree (D – Felony), Petit Larceny (Misdemeanor) and Public Health Law Violation of Smoking Indoors (Misdemeanor) following a complaint of a male smoking inside of the Price Chopper grocery store. Wilcox was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

A female, age 60 of Owego, N.Y., was taken into custody for Mental Health Hold after a report of the female being a danger to self and others. She was transported to Binghamton General Hospital. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)

On Jan. 6, 2022, Owego Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on Chestnut Street for a Male that had possibly overdosed. Upon arriving on scene, Officers administered Narcan and he was transported to Binghamton General Hospital by Owego EMS. (Name withheld due to HIPAA Laws.)