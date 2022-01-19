Readers’ Column for the week of January 16, 2022

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

Truth. It’s in the weed.

~

To the man who wanted me to sign the paper so he could run for an important political position. When we met the other day I was very insulted with your attitude. It was very patronizing, and I hope you realize you hurt my feelings. I have feelings too, and I don’t like being insulted by suggesting I was illiterate.

~

In general, when a boss or a company wants to hire somebody, they don’t want to hire somebody exactly like them. They want to hire somebody who has knowledge and skills you don’t have and want to supplement your needs with those skills. Hire somebody who is not the boss but does have a knowledge base.

~

I also have been watching mysterious lights in the sky in Tioga County on clear nights. It’s 9:55 Monday night and I have been watching these lights for over one hour in the sky.

~

In these very difficult times I think it’s wonderful that the churches in the Village of Owego turn on their lights at night when it’s dark to show a lot of warmth, and to welcome everyone throughout the village with the warmth of those lights. It just looks wonderful and it feels so good. It gives you faith.

~

If you or a loved one calls frequently or regularly for a person that falls, you need to get help for that person. Eventually they are going to fall, break a hip, break a shoulder, hit their head, etc. The reason the person has fallen needs to be evaluated and treated, otherwise you are going to wind up with much worse medical conditions. Contact your doctor and tell them what’s going on. You need to help to prevent further things from happening.

~

I heard somebody talking the other day about a lady testing positive for COVID, and she said she didn’t feel sick and was going shopping. I wonder how many people she passed the infection onto and whether or not any of those people are going to get really sick and go to the hospital, or maybe die. What an inconsiderate person!

~

Why do some folks not wear masks when out with others? Yes, you do need to wear a mask and follow the rules. Yes, it is your moral obligation to get vaccinated. How can you say that you are prolife and still not wear a mask and get vaccinated to do your part to keep others safe? Remember that old spiritual song, “They will know we are Christians by our love”; well, show some love for your neighbor by thinking about your neighbor.

~

To the person that said the Village of Newark Valley Mayor and Trustee wimped out with a no vote – you should ask your town people that were there why they voted no. You had one town resident that didn’t want the appointed members to vote. The resident went to a village meeting and talked very badly to the board members. Make up their minds, do they vote or don’t they. Maybe the town residents should not try to run the village.

~

There are four holly swags missing from signposts on Pennsylvania Avenue in Apalachin. Does anyone know why they were removed? They were just purchased this year. We called the highway department and left a message to inquire if they felt they were an obstruction to view for drivers. The Apalachin Garden Club has been decorating those signposts for ten years and we didn’t have a problem until this year. The Garden Club tries to add a little color and cheer for the community.

~

The idea behind wearing a mask is that it blocks the spread of respiratory droplets that cause infection, whether it is from the flu, COVID, or whatever. Your not wearing a mask is an indication that you don’t care if you get sick. That’s your choice. Personally, I’d rather not.

~

Just some questions for the Towns that opted for Marijuana sales and use; who will enforce your local law? You can’t enforce junk, trash, high grass, or anything else. Your laws are terrible and the boards are not intelligent enough to write new ones. You’re cheap, so you won’t hire anyone to manage your Village or Town; you hate the State and Federal Government, but cry and stand there with your hand out thinking that you should get everything free. When you get something you waste it anyway. But you get re-elected, and that’s the sad part.

~

On Thursday, Jan. 6 at about 6:15 p.m., three red objects appeared in the sky. They were all in a row traveling north, northeast. They didn’t move very fast and were silent, then suddenly disappeared. I’m ruling out airplanes and helicopters. Possibly drones? Did anyone else see these? If so, what’s your explanation? Should be interesting to read responses.

National Political Viewpoints

I thought Joe Biden would be the right president. Forgive me for believing so.

~

Isn’t it pathetic that the best hope the Republican Party has is a lying, incompetent, con artist that cheats on his taxes?

~

Hello America, our nation is in great shape after a year. Joe Biden has left us with open borders, corrupt elections, bad energy policies, unconstitutional mandates, school closures, and mostly a divided nation. Remember, next November you have a chance to put our nation back together and get these fools out of office.

~

I’ve never seen a more hateful divisive person than Joe Biden. You are really dividing the country, Joe. You are an embarrassment.

~

There’s everything you need to know about the character of Donald Trump when you remember he is a five-time draft dodger. Somebody died in Nam in his place, that coward.

~

Still believe the big lie? Trump is still destroying American norms; its democracy and he leans towards authoritarianism by encouraging and installing people who will cheat and steal elections. Trump is supporting and endorsing only people who will ensure his victory, even if he loses again; overthrowing the will of the people, just like he tried so hard to do on Jan. 6, 2021. Approximately 147 republicans did not vote to ratify the count, even after the insurrection. Trump’s next attempt and coup has already begun. We need to prepare now to stop the next Trump steal.

~

How many people knew about China firing off a missile that went around the world about three weeks ago, and back to China it went? The U.S. never questioned China about the missile. It makes you wonder, now that COVID is getting worse around the world if this has anything to do with the increased transmission.

~

In the not too distant future, who knows when, the United States and other countries are going to be known for strip mining the earth. They dig out the minerals, they dig out the oil, they dig out the natural gas and it will be all gone. At some point in time there will be none of this left, then what do we do? There is no future as far as they are concerned.

~

What we need is a secret ballot. We don’t need Nancy Pelosi voting for 50 people and Charles Schumer voting for 50 people. Every single person in the government has a secret ballot and nobody knows how you voted. We should have a secret ballot for everything.

~

Newsflash! Even the dumbest democrat must realize that the big guy, Joe Biden, is totally incompetent for the job. Biden’s refusal to fund COVID test kits last summer has led to at least a six-month delay. Fauci’s cover up continues to cause mistrust and misinformation. The 100,000 Russians on the Ukraine border will be another Biden blunder. The Intelligence Services are covering up Hunter Biden’s laptop “textcapades” for the Biden regime.

~

The developmental and psychological costs of children who are being forced to wear facemasks indefinitely are becoming increasingly apparent. Notice how everyone stopped talking about how the Florida governor’s insane anti-masking stance was going to kill all the children? If for no other reason, the outcome in Florida should prove the point of the worthlessness of masks vs. the mental and physical damage to children. The reality is that cloth and paper masks have been documented to do little to no good to stop viral spread. The other reality by statistics is that in these same two years, far more kids have died in car accidents than of COVID, but no one thinks zero is a reachable goal for children who have died in a car accident.

~

Multiple sources from across the spectrum report on the anti-vaxxer publisher of “Vaccine Police” who is promoting drinking urine as a COVID treatment. Too many people claim it’s fake news from the [liberals]. Unreal.

~

People who laud Trump, the guy who insulted and made snarky comments about many folks, are now upset that Dr. Fauci called a senator a moron, claiming name-calling is a liberal trait. Amazing thought process.

~

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Jan 10 is considering publicly updating its mask guidance because of an increase in the number of Omicron-related coronavirus cases. The agency will likely advise people opt for the highly protective N95 or KN95 masks worn by healthcare personnel, if they can do so consistently. What they didn’t say is the masks are not a one-size fits-all, they are not reusable, and are currently not readily available. If these masks can be found, they can only be viable for no more than 25 hours; they also cost approximately $1 to $2 per item. And, as stated, they are effective only if you are consistent. In other words, and in the real world, just keep on doing what is working for you. All the blue paper masks, home sewn cloth masks are just another form of playing Halloween. All the plastic barriers and restrictions on businesses are for what?

~

These politicians have gone totally crazy. We need to wise up. They are telling you what you want to hear but will never deliver. Tax the rich. The rich are already paying high taxes. Besides, they hire tax accountants whose job is to follow the tax laws and see that they don’t pay more. We are paying more in prices. Our taxes will go up as more taxpayers flee this tax trap and they give things away for free. We have to get rid of oil and gas, when they ride around in big cars and fly around in private or jumbo jets. Is your home heated with oil or gas? They want us to stop burning wood, too. They don’t want people punished for crimes but don’t care about the victims. Criminals choose to be criminals; I didn’t decide to be a victim. Illegals in this country have more benefits and rights than naturalized citizens. You’ll never see term limits because they won’t want to get off the gravy train. Don’t be surprised if another COVID variant is discovered in June so they can keep us inside again and force mail in ballots that they can control.

~

Regardless of party affiliation, I suggest those running for New York governor this year run on a single message, get the government out of the way; less government, less ridiculous regulations, less waste on ineffective money grants, and let the free market decide success. The current fill-in governor said she was concerned that New York lost over 300,000 residents this past year. Wake up; this trend has been going on for greater than the last DECADE but our illustrious TAX our way out of everything leaders haven’t noticed. Have they looked at Texas or Florida to learn something?

~

I am wondering why a local Binghamton radio station keeps a morning show host who has a strange preoccupation with disdaining former President Trump. Every weekday this host makes disrespectful and snarky comments about Trump, and last week even made disparaging remarks about Trump’s teenage son. Trump has been out of office for a year and this radio journalist, as he calls himself, continually puts down Trump, but will not criticize current President Biden. I cannot understand what possesses a person to have this much hate in his heart to try to defame another person.

~

“Now, there were some notable absences from the ceremonies today. During a moving moment of silence for the officers who lost their lives, there were only two Republicans on the House floor. The other Republican legislators chose to re-enact Jan. 6 by hiding in fear.” – STEPHEN COLBERT