What’s Happening for the week of January 16, 2022

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in person, or via go-to meeting. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. For more information call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

JANUARY

Borax Crystal Snowflakes Take and Make Kits for the month of January, Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten. Call (607) 589-4435 ext. 3 to arrange a time to pick up your kits.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested donation of $5 for those aged 60 and older, $7 for those under 60. Download the menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Do you have a drug problem? Narcotics Anonymous may be able to help. There will be an open meeting on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, located at 117 Main St. in Owego.

JANUARY 17

Valley Chorus Rehearsals for 2022 Spring Concert start Monday, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Waverly High School music room, 1 Frederick St., Waverly.

JANUARY 18

“My Plate on a Budget” – a free nutrition class, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tioga County Rural Ministry, 143 North Ave., Owego. For more information, call TCRM at (607) 687-3021.

Make your own Mitten Suncatcher, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Children of all ages are invited to participate.

JANUARY 19

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Penguins. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Free Community Meal. 5 to 6 p.m., St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. Takeout only. All are welcome.

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

JANUARY 20

Tioga County Veterans Coffee Talk, 10 a.m. to noon, United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 3024 Main St., Tioga Center, N.Y. Breakfast and coffee will be served. For more information, call (607) 687-8228 or email to veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables Nutritional Cooking Class, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. All attendees will receive a useful kitchen tool. Call (607) 687-4120 x320 for more information and to reserve your seat.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop) 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

World Languages, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JANUARY 21

VFW Friday Dinner – Hawaiian Pork, Rice with Vegetable Kabob, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Story Time, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will read stories about hats and mittens, sing songs, and make a craft. They will also play with blocks after the 11 a.m. story time. No registration is required, and all ages are invited to attend.

JANUARY 22

Literary Art Club, 1 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. The first meeting will cover the short story “The Time Machine,” by H.G. Wells. Registration is requested by calling (607) 687-3520.

JANUARY 24

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

JANUARY 25

Tech Support Tuesday Program, 2 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JANUARY 26

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be “Digging for Dinosaurs.” Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

Storytime, 10:15, Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego.

Owego Lions Club Fundraiser, Doug’s Fish Fry to Go, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tops Market Plaza, State Route 17C (in parking lot across from Valu Home Center).

JANUARY 27

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

World Languages at the Library, 2:15 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Registration is required by calling (607) 687-3520.

JANUARY 28

VFW Friday Dinner – Roast Beef with Mashed Potatoes, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Main Street, Owego.

Book Club – The Midnight Library By Matt Haig, 1 p.m., Van Etten Library, 6 Gee St., Van Etten.

JANUARY 29

Karaoke with Tommy D., 5 to 11 p.m., VFW, Main Street, Owego.

Violin Recital, 1 to 3 p.m., Coburn Free Library, Main Street, Owego. Young artists aged five to 14 will show off their skills for the audience. Presented by the Suzuki violin studio of Iryna Juravich.

FEBRUARY 2

Spencer Play Group, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Castle Fun. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

FEBRUARY 3

Brother’s for the Cross, 8:30 a.m., Blue Dolphin Diner, Route 434, Apalachin. Guest Speaker: Pastor Jay from Owego Nazarene Church.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 9

Spencer Play Group, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Inspire, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. The program will be Red Day. Contact Joan Shultz at (607) 258-1208 or by email to jes49@cornell.edu for more information.

FEBRUARY10

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

Valentine’s Day Steak Dinner, 5 to 8 p.m., American Legion Family Post 907, 90 Spencer Rd., Candor. Pre-sale tickets available, call 659-7395 between the hours of 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.; the deadline for pre-order is Feb. 7.

FEBRUARY 14

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Lounsberry Food Pantry, Noon to 3 p.m., in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For info call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

Take-out Ham dinner, $10, Nichols First Presbyterian Church. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302.

FEBRUARY 17

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 19

Lounsberry Food Pantry, Noon to 3 p.m., in the basement of the Lounsberry Methodist Church, 3586 East River Rd., Nichols. For info call 687-0442 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., leave a message.

FEBRUARY 24

ACT Dinner, 5 to 6 p.m., takeout only, First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Free to the community.

FEBRUARY 28

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 10

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

MARCH 12

Free Spinning and Weaving Lessons, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Noble Room in Newark Valley’s Post Office Building. For more details, call Denise Tarbox at (607) 642-5568 or email to sdtarbox@frontier.com.

MARCH 24

SVE Board of Education Workshop, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.

APRIL 7

SVE Board of Education Business Meeting, 7 p.m., SVE Middle School, 1 Center St., Spencer.