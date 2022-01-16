Tioga County COVID-19 update for January 5, 2022 – January 11, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Jan. 5, 2022 to Jan. 11, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 795 new cases during this time frame, with 118 unvaccinated and 206 vaccinated; there were 80 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 391 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were nine hospitalizations and sadly, there was one known death reported during this timeframe. There are currently 632 active cases. Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Deaths related to COVID 19 are reported to the health department in different ways.

The department wrote, in a release, “Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

The New York State Department of Health has updated their isolation and quarantine process. Virtual case investigators will begin prioritizing the order in which positives cases are called. There continues to be a backlog of cases across New York State, according to Tioga County’s Department of Health.

They wrote, in their weekly brief, “Please be patient while you wait for someone to contact you. If you need paperwork for an isolation or quarantine, fillable orders will be available on the New York State Department of Health website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/.

Last week New York State released “Updated Isolation and Quarantine Guidance”. Tioga County Public Health is now following this guidance and they continue to get many questions regarding these changes. The following is information that shows how these changes impact isolation and quarantine:

If you test positive for COVID-19, regardless of your vaccination status, you are required to: stay home for five days (from symptom onset or test date); if you have no symptoms or symptoms are improving after five days, you can leave your house but you must wear a mask around others for five additional days; if you are moderately / severely immunocompromised or if symptoms have not resolved, continue to isolate until day 10; if you have a fever, stay home until the fever resolves.

If you are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have gotten your booster shot, completed the primary series of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within the last six months, or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last two months you do not need to quarantine. Wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five if possible. If you develop symptoms, the health department is asking you to get a test and stay home.

If you are exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated, or you completed the primary series of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six or more months ago or completed the primary series of J&J vaccine over two months ago and are not boosted, you need to quarantine for five days. Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days and test on day five if possible. If you develop symptoms, the health department is asking you to get a test and stay home.

Individuals who are unable to wear a well-fitting mask for five days after a five-day isolation or quarantine should continue to stay home until day 10. If symptoms develop at any time, the health department is recommending you stay home and contact your healthcare provider.

If you have a pending test, stay home while you are waiting for your test results. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are responsible for notifying anyone they have come into close contact with. They must also notify their employer and/or school district of any COVID-19 related absences.

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.