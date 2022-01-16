Man arrested for multiple counts of Possession of Forged Instruments, burglary related charges

After a two month Investigation, on Jan. 6, 2022 the Village of Owego Police Department arrested Eric Machet Riscart, age 31, for 28 counts of Possession of Forged Instruments in the 2nd degree – Class D Felonies, Possession of Burglary Tools – a Class A Misdemeanor, and five counts of Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor’s.

According to the Owego Police Department, Machet had in his possession 28 fraudulent credit cards that he was using to purchase diesel fuel in large quantities, which he was then placing in a 400 gallon hidden compartment tank located in the rear of his pick-up truck.

Machet Riscart identified as a Cuban Citizen who entered the United States through Mexico, according to police, and has ties to Miami, Florida and New Jersey.

Machet Riscart was arraigned in Tioga County CAP Court before Nichols Justice Grinage, who released Machet Riscart on his own recognizance in accordance with New York State Bail Reform laws.

The New York State Police, New York State Environmental Conservation Police, and the Vestal Police Department assisted the Owego Police Department.