Community mourns its longtime friend and servant

On Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, Jeff Soules, longtime employee for the Village of Owego, and who headed up the Department of Public Works, passed away unexpectedly.

According to his obituary, located at Legacy.com, the family received friends on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, and a funeral service followed. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions in Jeffery’s name to the Broome County Dog Shelter, 110 Cutler Pond Rd., Binghamton, N.Y. 13905.

Upon word of Jeff’s passing, the Village of Owego Mayor, Mike Baratta, wrote, “The Village of Owego mourns the loss of our Department of Public Works Superintendent Jeff Soules. Jeff served the village for 28 years and has been key to many successful projects, festivals, fairs and much more in the Village of Owego.”

Baratta added, “Jeff has helped us get through some difficult times of major disaster, flooding and snowstorms, and now we must help his family and friends. Jeff will be greatly missed by everyone at the village. Our hearts are with Jeff’s family and friends during these difficult times.”

Flags can be seen around the village at half-staff to honor Jeff.

Village of Owego offices and normal operations closed early on Jan. 14 to allow for Jeff’s co-workers time to attend the services. The Village will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 18 as Martin Luther King Day is recognized on Monday.