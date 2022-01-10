Due to demand, Guthrie opens new COVID-19 testing site

A new COVID-19 testing site is now open to the public for anyone in need of testing.

On Wednesday, the Guthrie Clinic announced that an additional temporary location for COVID-19 testing is currently available at 2900 Elmira St. in Athens Township, which was the former Kmart property.

The new Elmira Street location was opened due to increased demand for testing and to help with traffic congestion caused by the testing demand at the Guthrie Clinic’s Sayre campus, which will remain available.

Patients can schedule a time and location for testing through eGuthrie and appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 1-866-GUTHRIE (1-866-488-4743).