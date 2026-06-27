Save the Date: Glossed Nail Lounge to hold grand opening

[By Wendy Post]

Save the date! Glossed Nail Lounge, a full-service nail salon offering acrylic, Gel-X, structured gel, and pedicures, is opening at 61 North Avenue, with a grand opening planned for June 27, at 1 p.m. After that, they are planning to open for regular business on June 30.

Niah Lavore, a 2020 graduate from Spencer-Van Etten, recently moved back to the area after residing briefly in North Carolina. While there, she sold real estate and attended nail school in the meantime, graduating from the “I Nailed It” academy.

Niah had already decided she wanted to open a studio upon her return, and the former location of Platinum Hair Salon became available.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Niah. “I’m so excited for this.”

During the Grand Opening on June 27, Niah plans to have some snacks and a mimosa bar. To book your nails in advance, email to glossednaillounge@glossgenius.com.

Niah also has a room available to offer an additional service, which will be announced. So stay tuned!