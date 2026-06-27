FASNY awards scholarship to Vestal student and junior volunteer firefighter

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2026 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Brendan Horn of the Vestal Volunteer Fire Department. Brendan received a certificate and a $1,500 scholarship for his volunteer service in the community from FASNY. Brendan is one of 26 students chosen for this scholarship.

Scholarships are awarded based on an applicant’s volunteer service to their community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include a consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.

Brendan said he always wanted to be part of the fire department. Waiting years to finally apply, he stated, “The moment I could, I submitted my application to my fire department, enrolled in an EMT class, became a nationally certified EMT, and applied to my local EMS agency.”

Post-graduation, Brendan plans to attend Onondaga Community College in their Fire Technology Protection program.

Outside of the firehouse, Brendan was a video production volunteer and a member of the student council.

Brendan reflects on the fire service truly being a family to him, saying, “Knowing that I am part of such a great family is one reason I chose to continue with this career; knowing that one day someone will look up to me just like how I look up to my current mentors, friends, and, most importantly, my second family.”

Brendan continued, “Joining the fire service changed my life for the better, and I can confidently say that I will be involved with the fire service as long as I am alive.” I will never go back to the life I lived before.”

The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments, and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc. has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers.

FASNY would also like to recognize the in-kind support donated by McNeil and Co., which provides more than 80 hours of administrative work needed to process the applications and awards.

Founded in 1872, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) represents the interests of approximately 85,000 volunteer firefighters and emergency medical personnel in New York State. For more information, visit www.fasny.com.