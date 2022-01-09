Tioga County COVID-19 Update for December 29, 2021 – January 4, 2022

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Dec. 29, 2021 to Jan. 4, 2022 as follows.

According to the department there were 449 new cases during this time frame, with 111 unvaccinated and 246 vaccinated; there were 35 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 57 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were eight hospitalizations. There are currently 500 active cases. Please note that this data does not include self-reported positive at-home tests.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Deaths related to COVID 19 are reported to the health department in different ways.

The department wrote, in a release, “Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

Tioga County saw 449 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last week, with as many as 141 new cases being seen in one day. Tioga County’s Health Department stated that due to the large volume of cases they are seeing each day, it may take longer than usual for someone to contact you if you have tested positive for COVID-19.

If you test positive, isolate at home away from other household members. Any unvaccinated household members should self-quarantine at home as well. Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should remain at home and contact their healthcare provider before returning to work or school, regardless of their vaccination status.

In Tioga County, 69.8% of its residents over the age of five have received their first COVID-19 vaccination, and 60.7% of those five and over are fully vaccinated.

The department wrote, “The COVID-19 vaccine continues to be our best defense against severe illness and hospitalization. Because the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time, it is strongly recommended that you get a booster shot as soon as you are eligible (six months after you complete the Pfizer or Moderna series, and two months after the initial J&J vaccine). You can stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination rates in Tioga County by visiting https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/.

Those with an underlying health condition or who are more susceptible to getting a severe case of COVID 19 should continue to protect themselves.

The department added, “Get vaccinated and boosted if you have not done so yet. If you must go out wear a well-fitting mask, social distance from those who do not live in your household, and avoid contact with anyone who is sick. If you think you may have COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider.”

If you or a member of your family tests positive for COVID-19 using an at-home test kit, you may report your results to the Tioga County Public Health website at ph.tiogacountyny.gov by completing the “Report Positive Home COVID-19 Test Results” form. They will send documentation directly to you with your isolation dates.

Last week the New York State Department of Health released interim guidance on isolation and quarantine. Effective Jan. 5, 2022, Tioga County Public Health will be moving to a 5-day isolation for individuals who test positive for COVID-19. At the end of one’s isolation they must wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional five days. Anyone who is moderately or severely immunocompromised should continue to follow the 10-day isolation.

Unvaccinated and symptomatic household members should quarantine at home for the duration of the positive case’s isolation. Positive cases are responsible for notifying anyone they have been in close contact with. Close contacts who are unvaccinated or symptomatic should quarantine at home for five-days from the date of their exposure.

Lisa McCafferty, Public Health director, stated, “We recognize how confusing it is for everyone to hear information and updates from the CDC and New York State Department of Health, which at times may be conflicting. We are doing our best to communicate and translate updates for the public, but at times these changes are frequently occurring. Tioga County Public Health will continue to provide information to our community as we receive it.”

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.