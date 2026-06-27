Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Well, hello! I am Jinx the tiger, and this is my sister Jupiter. Our sisters Josie and Jessibel were adopted together two years ago.

We miss them, so we got closer together and sleep with each other. As you can see, we hope to stay together too.

Our shots have been updated recently, so we are all set to go to a home. We would be best with adults or teenagers. We don’t like dogs; their barking scares us.

If you want to adopt us, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Have a great summer!