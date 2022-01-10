Tioga County offers Tax-Aide program

Tioga County AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program volunteers, in conjunction with several local sites that provide facilities and scheduling services, recently announced assistance with income tax preparation at no cost to eligible taxpayers, primarily focusing on those aged 60 and older.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, it’s a little more work for everyone this year. There will not be any face-to-face tax preparation, but they will be able to scan your documents while you wait, and one week later print and have you sign the return. You’ll need to pick up some forms ahead of time and fill them out before you come in; or you can access the forms online and save a trip if you have a computer and printer. They will explain how when you get an appointment.

You can call immediately to make your February through April appointment at one of the following three locations: Tioga Opportunities Inc.’s Countryside Community Center, (607) 687-4222; Coburn Free Library (new elevator provides easier access), (607) 687-3520; or by calling the Apalachin Library at (607) 625-3333.

There is some chance they will reopen the Waverly Fire Department and Newark Valley UCC sites in March, which have offered to host the services, but they are currently unsure that they have enough volunteers and assets to support those sites. Updates, if any, will be posted at a later date in The Owego Pennysaver.