2026 Blueberry and Book Festival Bake-Off

Blueberry Season will soon be here. Do you have a great blueberry recipe that everyone raves about? Then the Berkshire Blueberry and Book Festival Bake-Off is for you. The Blueberry Bake-Off invites all ages to join in the fun on July 18.

There will be three categories: 1) blueberry pies, 2) blueberry muffins and coffee cakes, 3) baked blueberry desserts such as crumbles, crunches, buckles, brown betty, etc.

This is a non-professional baking contest. Entries will be scored on appearance, texture, taste, and creativity. Winners will be announced at 9:45 a.m. and prizes and ribbons will be awarded at that time in each category and division, as well as a best in show.

Registration forms are available at www.berkshirefreelibrary.org or the Berkshire Free Library at 12519 State Route 38 in Berkshire. There is a $10 fee per item entry, which can be paid by check made out to the Berkshire Free Library, or the fee can be paid by clicking on the donation box at the bottom of the website. All forms are due no later than Wednesday, July 10, 2026.

On July 18, the day of the festival, baked goods entries should be brought to the Berkshire Fire Station between 8:15 and 9 a.m. Winners will be announced at 9:45 a.m. After judging, all entries will be sold by the piece.

There will be a lot going on that day, including a blueberry pancake breakfast (7-10 a.m.), lots of food (including a chicken barbecue that supports our local Fire Department), local authors, activities for all ages, a book sale, basket raffle, art show, live music, and plenty of vendors, just to name a few events. Join the fun; you will not be disappointed!