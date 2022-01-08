Derick Hinch of Candor earns End of Fall Degree

Minnesota State University, Mankato, recently awarded 2,276 degrees to 1,941 students at the end of the fall 2021 semester, to include Derick Hinch of Candor, MA, Sport Management. Commencement ceremonies took place on Dec. 11 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Live-streaming of the ceremony is available at www.mnsu.edu/graduation/general/webcast.html.

Advanced degrees awarded by Minnesota State Mankato at the conclusion of the fall semester included seven doctor of education degrees, four doctor of nursing practice degrees, and one doctor of school psychology degree.

Graduate degrees awarded included 39 master of arts degrees, 15 master of accounting degrees, 14 master of arts in teaching degrees, 13 master of business administration degrees, four master of fine arts degrees, two master of public administration degrees, 182 master of science degrees, 19 master of science in nursing degrees, 25 master of social work degrees, two professional science master’s degrees, 45 specialist in educational leadership degrees, and 126 graduate certificates.

Degrees awarded at the undergraduate level included 53 bachelor of arts degrees, ten bachelor of business degrees, 16 bachelor of fine arts degrees, 1,496 bachelor of science degrees, 28 bachelor of science in integrated engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in civil engineering degrees, seven bachelor of science in computer engineering degrees, 19 bachelor of science in electrical engineering degrees, nine bachelor of science in mechanical engineering degrees, 41 bachelor of science in social work degrees, 27 associate of arts degrees and 65 undergraduate certificates.

Undergraduate students receiving recognition included 263 students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), 258 students graduating magna cum laude (grade point averages of 3.6 to 3.79) and 238 students graduating cum laude (grade point averages of 3.4 to 3.59).

More information about the Minnesota State Mankato fall commencement can be found online at https://www.mnsu.edu/graduation/.