Mansfield University confers degrees to Fall 2021 graduates

Mansfield University, in Mansfield, Pa., recently congratulated their students that completed the required coursework in December for their degree program and have earned their degree from Mansfield University. The new graduates are eligible to participate in the 157th Commencement on Saturday, May 14 at Karl Van Norman Field.

The following local students have earned their degree. They include, Krystal Henderson of Waverly, N.Y., who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts – Liberal Studies (online option); Benjamin Schmidt of Owego, N.Y., who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Science – Geosciences: Environmental Science degree; and Jonathan Ward of Waverly, N.Y., who will be graduating with a Bachelor of Arts – History.

To learn more about Mansfield University, visit mansfield.edu.