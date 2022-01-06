Visions CEO Tyrone Muse enters CUES Hall of Fame

Talent development leader CUES (Credit Union Executives Society) recently announced the winners of its annual awards and the class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees. One of the inductees honored at the Hall of Fame event was Tyrone Muse, president and CEO of Visions Federal Credit Union.

“This Hall of Fame recognition is well deserved,” said Alan Hertel, president of the Visions Board of Directors, adding, “It didn’t take long to realize we ‘hit a home run’ when we hired Ty some eight years ago. He’s very active in the credit union movement, and I know he’s viewed by the industry as a true leader and valuable contributor. I know I speak for the entire Board when I say ‘Congratulations, Ty’ – we are all proud of you!”

Along with Muse, this year’s Hall of Fame inductees included Ed Bergen, president and CEO of Sunova Credit Union Limited and Kit Snyder, president and CEO of Consumers Credit Union.

Winners were announced Oct. 21 and during the CUES Member Appreciation and Awards event.

This year’s awards honored credit unions and individuals across the nation with various awards for accomplishments such as exemplary leadership, innovation, or advancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2021 inductees into the CUES Hall of Fame were recognized at the event for their contributions to the credit union industry, involvement in community service, education, and a history of self-improvement and contributions to CUES.