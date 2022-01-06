‘Pillars of Preservation’ honored and awarded for their early efforts

Earlier this month, the OHPC held a reception in the Main Gallery of the Tioga Arts Council to honor and award the 2021 “Pillars of Preservation” to four members of the community who made significant early contributions to the establishment and expansion of the Owego Central Historic District.

Awarded were David Allen, Pat Hansen, former Mayor John Shafer (posthumously), and John Spencer.

In a press release from the OHPC Chair, Nadine Bigsby, she wrote, “The efforts by these pioneers in preservation were critical in saving historic buildings such as the Tioga County Courthouse and the entirety of Riverow from demolition. Hiawatha Island was also rescued from the threat of being turned into a gravel pit.”

The Pillars of Preservation will become an annual OHPC award, according to Bidgsby.

To learn more about OHPC, visit www.villageofowego.com/boards___committees/owego_historic_preservation_commission/index.php.