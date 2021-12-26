Guthrie Clinic reports slight decrease in COVID patients

The Guthrie Clinic in Sayre, Pa. released its weekly COVID-19 patient status info graphic last Friday, which indicated that the health care group’s facilities saw a decrease of seven hospitalizations compared to the week before and a decrease of two in the intensive care unit in the same amount of time.

As of Dec. 17, Guthrie had 83 COVID-positive patients hospitalized and 17 in the ICU. Of the hospitalized cases, 62 are unvaccinated and 21 are vaccinated. Of those in the ICU, 15 are unvaccinated and two are vaccinated.

These statistics are from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) and the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.

Bradford County was home to 301 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard; an additional 19 cases were deemed probable. The county has seen a total of 8,656 confirmed cases and 1,549 probable since March of 2020. Two more deaths in Bradford County attributed to COVID-19 in the past seven days bring the pandemic total up to 147.

The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area saw an increase of 79 confirmed cases in the past seven days with another two probable, for a total of 1,757 and 131, respectively, since the start of the pandemic. Athens (18810) saw an increase of 54 confirmed cases, for a pandemic total of 1,180. The number of probable cases in Athens has held steady at 96.

Three other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since March of 2020.

Out of Bradford County’s 60,323 residents, 22,243 are fully vaccinated (an increase of 206 in a week). Another 2,179 have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 355 — while 7,310 residents have received a booster shot (an increase of 655).

According to the New York State Department of Heath, Tioga County, N.Y. has seen a total of 7,186 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. In last week’s report from the County’s Public Heath Department, the number of new cases in the county as of Dec. 14 was 268, while the number of active cases was reported as 296 — a decrease of 39 from the week before. Of the new cases, 124 were unvaccinated, 91 were vaccinated, 33 were children under the age of 12, and 20 had unknown vaccination status; only nine cases were reported as hospitalized, and there were no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

Of the 48,560 residents in Tioga County, N.Y., 27,553 are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — an increase of 188 in a week. Another 3,807 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine – an increase of 164.

According to data from the Chemung County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard, Chemung County has seen 447 new cases in the past week, for a total of 14,074 since the pandemic began. The county currently has 569 active cases, a decrease of 106 in a week. Of those active cases, 36 are hospitalized — a decrease of eight. Deaths in Chemung County attributed to COVID-19 have risen by two in the past seven days, for a pandemic total of 157.

Of the 83,456 residents in Chemung County, 46,989 are fully vaccinated according to the CDC — an increase of 354 in a week — with another 6,443 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — an increase of 327.