Guthrie Clinic announces new nursing leadership role 

Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce Debra “Deb” Raupers, MSN, RN, CENP, EVP, as the organization’s first enterprise Chief Nurse Executive.

Raupers returned to Guthrie Clinic in July 2021 as EVP-Chief Nursing Officer.

In a press released received from Guthrie Communications, they wrote, “With over 30 years of diverse health care experience, she led Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in the attainment of Magnet accreditation, recognizing nursing excellence, and was part of the leadership team for the construction of the new Guthrie Corning Hospital.”

Raupers has her Master of Science in Nursing from University of Phoenix and is an active member of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership.

As Chief Nurse Executive, she will set the vision for nursing practice in the delivery of safe, timely, efficient, equitable and patient-centered care across the Guthrie Clinic health system.

In this role, the release noted, Raupers will report directly to Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie Clinic’s President and CEO.

“The creation of this new position, and Deb’s appointment to it, exemplifies the critical role that nursing plays at Guthrie,” said Dr. Sabanegh, adding, “As a member of the senior leadership, Deb will be instrumental in helping to improve the patient experience, quality, and safety, while advancing the overall health of the communities Guthrie serves.”

“I want to express how grateful I am to return to Guthrie and serve as the enterprise Chief Nurse Executive,” said Raupers, adding, “I look forward to working together with our exceptional caregivers to create a work environment where they are supported in providing patient-centered care. Our goal is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. The Guthrie Clinic is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Pa., Corning, N.Y., Towanda, Pa., Troy, Pa. and Cortland, N.Y., as well as a multi-specialty group practice of nearly 700 providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.