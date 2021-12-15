Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Hi, they call me Barry Manilow because I am as laid back a cat as they come. I mean I am chill to the extreme.

I guess you might say I am shy, but I am not scrambling to hide from you. I am not terrified either. I am destined to be the best pet friend to someone who is like me, chill.

I used to live by the Boys and Girls Club as a stray. My best friend Gabe also lived there, but he was rescued a while ago and got adopted right away. I miss him.

The ladies that took care of Gabe and I asked Gail to come and catch me too because I was missing Gabe so much. I admit I was afraid in the beginning after I was rescued, but now I think I am ready to find a person who will love and take care of me.

I don’t want to be alone anymore. Do you think that you could see yourself taking care of a very quiet young boy who just wants to love you back? I won’t be any trouble.

Call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask her about Barry. I am fully vetted and ready to come to your place right away. We can spend Christmas together!

If you want to help us, you can mail a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Address the check to Gail Ghinger.