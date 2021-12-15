Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 29, 2021 through Dec. 5, 2021 there were 81 calls for service and 4 traffic tickets issued.

The police also reported the following arrests.

Jonathon M Armstrong, age 20 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Two Counts of Burglary (C Felony) following an investigation of a Burglary on Lake Street. Armstrong was arraigned at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court by Justice Swartz of Candor Court and released on his own recognizance pending further court proceedings.

A Juvenile Male, age 17 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Two Counts of Burglary (C Felony) following an investigation of a Burglary on Lake Street. The Juvenile Male was arraigned in the Town of Owego Court by Justice Hogan and released into the custody of his parents pending further proceedings in Tioga County Family Court.

Steven J Sergeant, age 36 of Owego, N.Y. was arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor) and Tinted Windows (Violation) following a Traffic Stop. Sergeant was issued Appearance Tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.