Readers’ Column for the week of December 12, 2021

Owego is the only place I know of that has a major event downtown and then blocks off half the parking for the village so people can’t even get access to the festivities. What’s the point of that?

I don’t know about the rest of you people but I’m sick and tired of watching all these commercials for all these medicines I can’t get without asking my doctor. If my doctor thought they were right for me he would prescribe them even if I were not asking for them. Some of these medications are in the thousands of dollars if anybody has checked the price.

I wanted to thank the lady that was taking pictures at the Elks on Friday night and asking parents for permission before taking their kids’ pictures to put them on facebook. This is very much appreciated. I’m glad she thought of safety for the little ones.

Hearty congratulations to the Owego Merchants for a very successful “Lights on the River” event. Their diligence, cooperation and publicity attracted hundreds of happy, enthusiastic people with their families from near and far who enjoyed the delights of downtown Owego. The number of festive events, music, entertainers and activities was exceptional, highlighted by the interaction with the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who and residents in costume from Whoville, as they lined up to happily get their photos taken with them. A Fabulous fireworks display at Draper Park was the grand finale of a night worth remembering.

National Political Viewpoints

United we stand, divided we fall.

For those who do not favor abortions, so what – other people do favor it and we do not have to follow your opinion and you do not have to follow our opinion.

One of the Supreme Court judges said, years ago, if you don’t like our decision, change the law. If you get rid of Roe vs. Wade, the public will say change the law. They want it to go.

Trump said if anybody were innocent they would plead the 5th Amendment. He said it’s disgraceful, he said it’s horrible, he said only the mob pleads the 5th and only a person who is guilty would plead the 5th. You just wait and see what Jeffrey Clark does and Trump, if they ever get him. Let’s see how many of these people plead the 5th. What will that tell you? Will that finally convince you there was a legitimate election?

So our president, Biden, pretends to be a devout Catholic while he supports abortion. I hate to tell you this Joe, but it doesn’t work that way.

This is in response to losing our democracy. Trumpsters want to do away with the election? I would like to know where you get your information. Probably not true. Last I knew we were a republic. With the road we are on we will be a communist country with this administration. When was the last time you voted for a law? We aren’t a democracy; we are a republic.

So New York City is trying to place a bill that will allow non-citizens to vote there. Boy, what a shock! Why do you think they are letting in illegal aliens everywhere in your country? To steal elections because they can’t win honestly.

I saw on TV, at the bottom of the screen on Saturday, that the GOP is blocking background checks to purchase guns. I hope that’s not true!

So Joe today is whining about the media being too tough on him. Is he freaking kidding me? Never has a man been more protected, well maybe Obama, by the media than this man. They beat up Trump every day no matter what he did from the first day he came down the escalator.

People say the country was divided under Donald Trump. Nobody’s divided the country more than Joe Biden and his gang of radical socialists, and they are doing it on purpose. Very sad.

Isn’t it ironic everyone was so afraid that President Trump would lead us to war. Well, if you watch the news now it’s an entirely different story. Again, I say thank you Biden voters.

More things Biden hasn’t done; daily nasty tweets, and screaming verbal threats to people that are doing their job, as they should. Isn’t there anyone but me that has noticed how quiet it is without Donald’s daily rants?

New York State MANDATES nine vaccines to enter school. All 50 states and DC MANDATE vaccines to enter school. Most colleges MANDATE vaccines to enter college. The armed services MANDATE vaccines. Vaccine mandates are NOT new. You got them. Your kids got them. Vaccines work. Stop with the anti-mandate madness.

Let me try this again since no one responded last time. If a person goes to work that is not vaccinated, how is that affecting anybody that is vaccinated. (Remember the virus can spread from the non-vaccinated and the vaccinated.) Please respond with the answer. I really want to understand this. Right now Florida has got it right.

The reason Biden uses a fake Oval Office as a bizarre virtual set for televised meetings and not any of the actual rooms like the East Room, Cabinet, Oval, Roosevelt, Sit Room, etc., is it allows him to read from a script (“using quote and end of quote”) directly from a face-on monitor without the camera picking up the use of a teleprompter. If at times he is at the White House they occur in areas as at the end of a long Hallway or a platform which has egress behind the podium where cameras and teleprompters can be used for his two paragraph “speeches” and gives him the ability to typically just walk out on the press. This is a fake President doing someone else’s “Biden”. Pun intended.

I fear our country is accelerating into third world status and I am afraid for our children and grandchildren. Despite the government printing boatloads of money to throw around, we have more hunger, homelessness, joblessness (much by choice), disease, drug addicted people, sex offenders, the severely mentally ill, rioting, crass and rude behavior and speech, even by our so-called “leaders”, increasingly poor performing students, a huge increase in every type of crime, sloppiness, laziness, dishonesty, and slipshod work. Common sense has been taken over by an insane, out of control dependency on technology and over the top political correctness. The only hope for future generations is to get back on track – be allowed to be proud of our accomplishments, and strive for excellence. Go back to worshiping at the religious institution of one’s choice. Actually pay attention to our children instead of posting on Facebook, tweeting, or whatever. Have some morals / ethics and teach them to our children. Stop being so selfish. Start holding those in power accountable.

This morning, Politico revealed the contents of a 36-page memo written by Colonel Earl Matthews of the D.C. National Guard to the House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol. In the memo, Matthews called two Army generals “absolute and unmitigated liars” for their account of what happened on Jan. 6. He says that General Charles Flynn, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations on Jan. 6 and who is the brother of Michael Flynn, and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, the director of Army staff, would not authorize the deployment of the D.C. National Guard despite the pleas of then–Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund. In testimony before Congress, both men denied they had stood in the way of the deployment; Matthews says their very careful testimony was “willful deception of Congress.” Heather Cox Richardson, Dec. 6, 2021.

Can anyone please explain why so many of the people that are blaming Biden for leaving friends behind in Afghanistan are the same people that are objecting to them coming here or even spending government money to help with their transition?

In last week’s issue, one reader challenged anyone to come up with a better exit from Afghanistan than the one that Biden ordered. One wonders where that reader gets his news, and the real scary part is that people so unaware of the facts, will vote. I’ll try to keep it simple. How about taking out American citizens and collaborators first, instead of ordering an immediate panic retreat of the military. The scenes of people falling out of our transport airplanes will cost us dearly in future foreign relations. With the civilian people out, take out 80 billion dollars worth of our military equipment instead of leaving it to make the Taliban great again. Last one takes out the military.

Please know what you are talking about first. According to Lt. General Kellogg, the original agreement was that there would be no withdrawal until a peace agreement was made between the Taliban and Ghani government. After that was accomplished, Americans would be evacuated first, followed by vetted Afghans who worked with the U.S. Military vehicles and other equipment would follow. The base at Bahrain would be maintained with 2,500 troops. Organized and not an embarrassment. We now have thousands of Afghans who were not vetted and just loaded on planes. People with legitimate passports and documents were turned away as the Taliban threatened them (this from their own words, not hearsay). Volunteer organizations would not have been tasked with trying to rescue Christians and other Americans left behind. The government likes to throw out these large numbers that they are taking credit for rescuing, but they are not giving the credit where it is due. There are many ex-military working with these organizations to find people in hiding and get them out of the country. Do the research and get the real story.