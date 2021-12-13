Tioga Ridge Runners give back

The Tioga Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club recently presented a check in the amount of $1,061 to Brad Bartholomew, coordinator of the Tioga, N.Y. Toys for Tots.

The Ridge Runners kicked off a candy bar sale in the month of October, and where all proceeds received through Nov. 15 were donated to Toys for Tots. A regular fundraiser since 2012, this year 12 members participated in selling Gertrude Hawk candy, and additional monetary donations were also given.

The history of the Ridge Runners goes back a generation to 1965. Today, membership is about 70 individuals, however that number increases to as many as 200 once the snow flies. Fred Westbrook, a Trail Captain for the group, mentioned that Scott Smith and Ray Thompson, both serving the community for many years, were original members.

Westbrook explained that hours of dedicated care go into maintaining the nearly 100 miles of trails between Tioga and Broome Counties. Trail Captains post appropriate signage, trim brush, take care of downed trees, and build bridges in fields and wooded areas, among other volunteer work.

Theresa Ayres, events coordinator, remarked, “Our current project is finishing up a trail to Tioga Downs [pending permission from landowners].”

Ayres said that the entire trail system is made up of a network of miles through roads, woods, fields and private property, as well as some state land. Many of these trails lead riders into the “North Country,” or further into northern New York. Ayres also explained that a group of dedicated volunteers groom the trails once snow arrives.

The Ridge Runners also extended holiday cheer this year to Riverview Manor in Owego. The group purchased poinsettias and wreaths, with a goal to provide a poinsettia or wreath to every resident. A second year effort, one member offered a challenge to other members to match his donation. Ayres said that 82 plants and two wreaths were distributed to each resident, with some left for staff, and others placed for decoration throughout the facility. In addition, one member donated wreaths for the front doors.

Each year the Ridge Runners set up a booth at the Tioga County Fair and where fairgoers can chat with members and see grooming equipment displayed.

Group meetings are held the first and third Sunday of each month starting at 7 p.m. inside the banquet room at Donoli’s Restaurant in Apalachin, N.Y. Meetings held May through August are held on the first Sunday of each of those months only, with no meeting in July.

The Ridge Runners also conducts an annual safety course for youth riders, a free community service project. Their most recent course was held on Nov. 20.

For information about the club, including trail maps and registration discounts if you join the club, contact them via their website, www.tiogaridgerunners.com.