Tioga County COVID-19 Update for December 1, 2021 – December 7, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Dec. 1 to Dec. 7 as follows.

According to the department there were 281 new cases during this time frame, with 120 unvaccinated and 108 vaccinated; there were 39 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 14 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were 6 hospitalizations. Sadly, there were two deaths reported by the health department during this time frame. There are currently 335 active cases.

Data is a snapshot of what is reported to the health department via different venues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation.

Deaths related to COVID-19 are reported to the department in different ways. Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs. Various factors may impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status. The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness and hospitalization. The health department encourages eligible individuals to get vaccinated.

Tioga County is now recommending that all individuals wear a mask while inside any Tioga County building, regardless of their vaccination status, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Last week Tioga County experienced its highest single-day case count since the COVID-19 pandemic began, with 69 new cases seen in one day. In comparison, last January the highest single-day case count was 54.

In addition to the spike in new COVID-19 infections tied back to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the health department is now hearing of other respiratory infections circulating around our community, many of which present symptoms similar to COVID-19. If you are experiencing one or more of the common symptoms of COVID 19, the health department is asking you to stay home and contact your health care provider before returning to school or work.

Common Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, a sore throat, congestion or a runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Tioga County Public Health recommends everyone age five and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a prepared brief, the health department wrote, “If you completed the Moderna or Pfizer series six months ago or had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two months ago, it is time for you to get your booster shot.”

To find a vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/.

Due to the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, the health department is aksing everyone to be patient while awaiting a phone call regarding your isolation or quarantine as they are backlogged. They continue to prioritize making contact with positive cases and their household members, however, and at times it may take them 48 to 72 hours to make contact.

“Please self-quarantine at home while you await a phone call from us,” they continued in their brief, adding, “Those who are fully vaccinated and who are not experiencing symptoms do not have to quarantine, but should monitor themselves for symptoms.

If you have tested positive with an at-home test, the department is asking them that you call them at (607) 687-8600 (select option 1).

COVID-19 Resources:

You can find testing locations at https://get-tested-covid19.org/ or visit the New York State Dashboard at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-testing-tracker.

You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.