Holiday Book Exchange is underway

The Friends of the Coburn Free Library and the Family Reading Partnership of Owego / Apalachin have joined together to put both books and food into the hands of local residents.

A variety of books are now available for “purchase” at the library, located at 275 Main St. in Owego.

The purchase price is a non-perishable food item. This event will continue until Dec. 20, at which time the food collected will be taken to local charities.

For more information, call the library at (607) 687-3520.