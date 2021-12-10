Guthrie sponsoring tuition loan for respiratory therapy majors

Respiratory therapists are essential to the health of many of our patients. As our country’s population grows increasingly older, healthcare systems face a critical need for specialized, high-quality respiratory therapists.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital and Mansfield University have joined efforts to highlight the need for respiratory therapists in the area. Guthrie is sponsoring a tuition loan for select applicants who have been accepted to the Mansfield University Respiratory Care program and maintain good academic standing, as well as interview with the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Respiratory Care Management Team. The loan will be forgiven in full after three years of employment at Guthrie, and following graduation from Mansfield’s program.

Sheila Merrill, program director, Respiratory Care Program, Mansfield University / Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital stated, “Respiratory Therapists have always been vital members of the healthcare team. This is especially true now, as we continue to combat COVID-19. The Guthrie tuition sponsorship program is an excellent example of a healthcare system investing in the students and the future of respiratory care.”

Thomas Heil, director, Respiratory and Neurodiagnostic Services, Guthrie said, “Respiratory Therapists are a crucial part of the healthcare team, with specialized skills concentrating on cardiopulmonary function and health. We are excited about this opportunity to grow our profession and partner with the Mansfield University Respiratory Program, seeing firsthand the knowledge and skills their graduates walk away with.”

For more on Guthrie’s and Mansfield’s Respiratory Therapy Programs, visit www.guthrie.org/rtprogram.