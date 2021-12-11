Village reminds residents of snow removal ordinance

Removal of snow, according to Village of Owego code enforcement, is required in a residential area. All snow and ice shall be removed at least once each day from all sidewalks in residential areas of the Village of Owego between Nov. 15 and April 15 each year and between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. of each day, except only in case of continuous fall during these hours.

Also, all snow and ice shall be removed at least once each day from all sidewalks in the Central Business District of the village between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., of each day, except only sidewalks fronting residential dwellings that are included in the perimeter streets of the Central Business District.

The Central Business District is bounded as follows: Front Street between Church Street and Parker Lane; Parker Lane; Liberty Street between Main Street and Temple Street; Temple Street between Liberty Street and Central Avenue; Central Avenue between Temple Street and Fox Street; Fox Street between Central Avenue and North Avenue; North Avenue between Fox Street and Temple Street; Temple Street between North Avenue and Church Street; Church Street from Temple Street to Front Street.

Removal of snow and ice from sidewalks fronting industrial property shall be governed by the area in which it is located as defined above.

The Village of Owego Police Department is charged with enforcement. All property owners and tenants failing to remove or make provisions for removal of snow and ice as required by Subsection A, B, or C from the sidewalks adjoining the property owned or occupied by them shall, for a first conviction between Nov. 15 and April 15 of the given year, be punished by a fine not less than $5 nor more than $250 or by imprisonment by not more than 15 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment; for a second such conviction between Nov. 15 and April 15 of the given year, such person shall be punished by a fine not less than $50 nor more than $250 or by imprisonment for no more than 15 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment; upon a third or subsequent conviction between Nov. 15 and April 15 of the given year after the first conviction, such person shall be punished by a fine of not less than $100 nor more than $250 or by imprisonment for no more than 15 days, or by both such fine and imprisonment.

In addition to the penalties, the Police Department may cause the removal of an accumulation of snow and ice from sidewalks not cleared between the specified hours, and the expense of such removal shall be assessed against the adjoining property.