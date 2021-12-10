Tioga County presents Shared Services Plan for 2022

On Nov. 30, Martha Sauerbrey, chair of the Tioga County Legislature, presented Tioga County’s 2022 Shared Services Plan to the residents of Tioga County. Sauerbrey certified the plan, noting that the plan identifies savings for Tioga County and the Owego-Apalachin Central School District in 2022.

The Tioga County Shared Services Panel, comprised of municipal officials representing the county’s nine towns and six villages, conducted four meetings this year – April 21, Aug. 11, and on Oct. 11 and Nov. 3 to discuss, develop and approve a new Tioga County Shared Services Plan for 2022, in addition to three public hearings held on Oct. 25 with local media and one resident present.

In August Tioga County became aware of a shared services opportunity with the Broome County Purchasing Alliance for a Medicare Advantage Plan / Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Coverage Plan for the County’s eligible Medicare retirees and their spouses. This shared service will realize a savings of $770,000 for year one.

The Legislature moved ahead with the adoption of a resolution on Sept. 16, 2021, authorizing a contract with the chosen vendor, United Health Care, effective Jan. 1, 2022.

In September Tioga County was approached by the Owego-Apalachin Central School District to join the Tioga County Shared Services Panel, as they were interested in pursuing a shared service opportunity for a prescription drug and management plan through their school district and Capital Region BOCES, effective Jan. 1, 2022 for inclusion in the 2022 Tioga County Shared Services Plan. This shared service will realize a savings of $275,000.

At the Oct. 20, 2021 Shared Services Panel meeting, they welcomed and accepted the Owego-Apalachin Central School District as their newest Panel member. It was at this meeting that the Owego-Apalachin Central School District and Tioga County presented their proposals for inclusion in the Tioga County 2022 Shared Services Plan.

The Shared Services Panel was in favor of both proposals, as presented.

As of this date, Tioga County continues to work on finalizing the details of the 2022 Shared Services Plan with a certified savings for implementation of this plan effective Jan. 1, 2022.