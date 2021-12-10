Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

Could you be my Christmas Miracle? Hi, my name is Bonnie and I have been living at Gail’s house for over four years, ever since I was a kitten. I came with four siblings and they have all been adopted, but I am still here.

I am very shy and most people want their kitties to be friendly and outgoing. I can’t help it that I am shy. I am not aggressive; I just want to hide because I am a little afraid of people.

I went to the SPCA in Chemung approximately two years ago to be adopted out, but because I was afraid of all the scary people I would hide and nobody wanted to adopt me. They called Gail and told her to come and get me.

So I need a Christmas miracle. I asked God to make me brave so I wouldn’t be so afraid and I could find my perfect person, and they will take me home and I’ll be their best pet ever. Are you that perfect person?

If you are patient, kind and loving, then I promise I will learn to trust and love you. Give me a chance. I promise you will not be disappointed. You’ll see.

If you want to donate to help us, please make out your checks to Gail Ghinger and send them to Maddies Meadows, P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.