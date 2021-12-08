iHeart Media and Molina Health Care team up with Catholic Charities to help children this holiday season

Running through Dec. 17, Molina Health Care is sponsoring the second annual Christmas for kids and has partnered with iHeart Media and Catholic Charities, with locations in Nichols, N.Y and in Binghamton. The name of the event, “One Child at a Time,” is making Christmas wishes come true for local children.

Last year Molina Health Care created the event to offer underserved children in Broome County a unique and special Christmas. Soon they partnered with Eileen Corey at iHeart media to organize a virtual on-line event to fulfill a child’s “wish list” by asking the community to sponsor a child in need. The list includes the child’s gender, age, clothing and shoe size, and special interests or toys.

Last year they had 100 names on the list, which quickly grew to 300 children gifted thanks to extra monetary donations and gifts they received. Children that asked for bikes and beds, or bigger wishes were generously sponsored. Every child received the gifts listed on their ornament.

This year trees are located in locations in both Broome and Tioga County, where people can go to pick up an ornament. They have Molina tote bags with instructions on how to sponsor and purchase gifts for each child, and where they need to be returned.

In Tioga County, trees are located at Tioga State Bank, Agway, and at the Goat Boy in Owego.

In Broome County trees are located at Schneider’s Market in Kirkwood, Agway in Endicott, Tioga State Bank in Endwell, and at Daniel’s Paint Store in Binghamton.

They will also be at the old AC Moore location in Vestal through Dec. 5, collecting and wrapping gifts as part of the Holiday experience and interactive light show happening the month of December. Boris the skeleton will be helping to fundraise money, and all donations will go to “One child at a Time.”