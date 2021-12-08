Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at 380 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from John and Barbara Campolongo to Erin Kerr for $185,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at Fisher Settlement Road, Town of Owego, from Susan Donatelli to Stephen Chudyk for $50,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at State Route 34, Town of Spencer, from Jonathan Ashley to Margaret Wynkoop for $3,750.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at 216 Clinton St., Village of Waverly, from James and Sarah Howey to Cassidy Realty NY LLC for $15,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at 41 Crane Rd., Town of Barton, from Ray Williams and Virginia Decker to Brittany Sandroni and Joel Mincer for $239,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at 32 Camptown Rd., Town of Barton, from Richard Vanderpool Jr. to Norman Royce for $209,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at Washburn Road, Town of Spencer, from Paul and Christine Zolotowski to Samantha McDaniels for $100,000.

On Nov. 29, 2021, property located at 2060 Main St., Town of Owego, from Clearhouser LLC to 215 Candlewood LLC for $2,650,000.

On Nov. 30, 2021, property located at Tallow Hill Road, Town of Candor, from Steven Yaros to Susquehanna Land Company LLC for $30,000.

On Nov. 30, 2021, property located at 165 Greenridge Dr., Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Doris Line By Atty. In Fact to Ryan Shaffer and Jennifer Simons for $175,000.

On Nov. 30, 2021, property located at 63 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Xylina Cuevas to Samantha Chamberlain and Taren Harkness for $133,900.

On Dec. 1, 2021, property located at 31 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Devin and Rebeca Greco to Brian Lindsey and Jennifer Mead for $160,537.

On Dec. 1, 2021, property located at 16 Wilcox Estates Dr. Lot 23, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. and As Atty. in Fact to Timothy and Tonya Johnson Jr. for $37,000.

On Dec. 1, 2021, property located at 8 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Meghan Gorman to John and Jill Nittlinger for $70,000.