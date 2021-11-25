Kiwanis Club of Owego is full of holiday spirit

The Kiwanis Club of Owego has several activities planned to share the holiday spirit with the community. As in past years, the club will be sponsoring a family through the Tioga County Rural Ministry. Members donate gifts and the club provides a gift card for the holiday meal.

The Club has once again “adopted” the gazebo in the Courthouse Square. Members will gather to decorate with lights and other ornaments on Saturday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. in anticipation of “Lights on the River” and the Village of Owego switching on all the lights that night. “Lights on the River” is planned for Dec. 3 this year.

The Club also has a tree at the Tioga County Historical Society’s Annual O Tannenbaum Holiday Display, located at 110 Front St. in Owego.

To help with holiday shopping, the club is currently conducting a “Christmas Made Easy” raffle. Tickets can be purchased from any club member.

Need an elegant yet inexpensive gift for a teacher, bus driver, neighbor, or boss? Stop in at VanHorn Jewelers or Community Bank in Owego to purchase a Kiwanis Ornament made of pewter, and featuring the Lake Street business district of Owego and a free engraving at VanHorn’s. Gourmet nuts are always a great gift and are also available at Community Bank.

For more information, find Owego Kiwanis on Facebook or visit www.owegokiwanis.com. You can also join them on Thursdays at noon at the Dugan House Restaurant & Pub in Owego’s 1867 Parkview Inn, located at 145 Front St. in Owego.