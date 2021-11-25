Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Nov. 10, 2021, property located at 611 Oak Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from County of Tioga to Kristopher Atchison for $16,500.

On Nov. 10, 2021, property located at 36 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from Paul and Tammy Treaster to Christopher Treaster for $93,600.

On Nov 10, 2021, property located at 76 Liberty St., Village of Spencer, from County of Tioga to Patrick Byrne for $17,000.

On Nov. 10, 2021, property located at 74 Michigan Hollow Rd., Town of Spencer, from County of Tioga to Patrick Byrne for $15,500.

On Nov. 10, 2021, property located at Pennsylvania Avenue, Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Keith McNeal for $11,000.

On Nov. 10, 2021, property located at 39 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Penny and Julie Stocum to Jessica and Richard Hrebin Jr. for $230,000.

On Nov 10, 2021, property located at 150 Robinson Hollow Rd., Town of Richford, from John Hatfield to Danielle and Christopher Falcon for $225,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at Lang Road, Town of Spencer, from Robert and Christine Stephens to Uniit Carruyo for $39,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 10 Ann St., Town of Barton, from Ingersoll Rand Federal Credit Union to Syed Safdar for $60,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 27 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Jack Millage By Guardian, Kevin Ryan As Guardian, to Austin Rentals LLC for $106,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 84 Fred Catlin Rd., Tioga, from Johnathon Short to Elizabeth Marcello for $90,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 427 Prospect Valley Rd., Town of Candor, from George Hoffmier to Daniel and Michelene Nixon for $20,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 37-39 Lake St., Village of Owego, from Gerald and Diane Arbes to Arteast Café LLC For $185,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 51 West Ave., Village of Owego, from D.C. English Properties LLC to Tricia Soper for $97,938.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 710 Main St., Town of Owego, from County of Tioga to Thaddeus Sisson for $21,500.

On Nov. 12 2021, property located at 28 Broughton Dr., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Gary Busso to Amy Jo Lucenti for $125,000.

On Nov. 12, 2021, property located at 65 Candor Rd., Town of Spencer, from Christine Austin As POA, Philip Austin By POA, to Jean Dewey for $15,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 736 Tobey Rd., Town of Owego, from Merav Naor to Anne Raible for $145,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 780 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Michael Grenier to Matthew Ogonosky for $74,468.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at Halsey Valley Road, Tioga, from Bemsley and Judith Huttenstein to James and Patricia Strong for $60,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at West Creek Road, Town of Candor, from General Hancock Partnership Enterprises LP to Angus Hines for $55,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 4 Parmenton Dr., Town of Owego, from Chad and Sarah Messner to Patrick and Stacey Walsh for $262,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 81 Ballou Rd., Tioga, from Anthony Sollecito to Thomas and Brittany Woodburn for $30,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 2487 State Route 17C, Tioga, from Linda Brink to Bryan and Julie Godfrey for $60,000.

On Nov. 15, 2021, property located at 288 Main St., Town of Owego, from David Pearce Investments to Alvaro Cerqueira for $120,000.

On Nov. 16, 2021, property located at Farrell Heights Road, Tioga, from County of Tioga to Patrick and Kelly Hildebrant for $13,000.

On Nov. 16, 2021, property located at 54 Honeypot Rd., Town of Candor, from Frank and Vicki Lyon to Harold Rienau and Catherine Pane for $461,000.

On Nov. 17, 2021, property located at 745 Owego Rd., Town of Candor, from Steven Sparling and Linda Homer to James and Sarah Pollak for $170,000.

On Nov. 17, 2021, property located at 142 Reimer Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Dennis Holt to Sandi Stoughton for $65,000.

On Nov. 18 2021, property located at 26 Frederick Dr., Town of Owego, from RWM Properties LLC To William Lauko for $172,800.