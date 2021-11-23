Winter Walk planned at Waterman Conservation Center

Posted By: psadvert November 23, 2021

Join Waterman Conservation Center on Saturday, Nov. 27, from noon to 3 p.m. for an afternoon of holiday nature fun. 

During a short walk in the forest, costumed guides will introduce participants to beautifully hand-painted woodland creatures and explain their fascinating abilities to survive extreme cold. Afterwards, learn how to create holiday decorations and enjoy a story with Mrs. Claus.

You can register in advance by calling (607) 625-2221, by emailing to info@watermancenter.org, or sending a message through Facebook.  Be sure to provide them with your e-mail and phone number, number in your party, and names (they would love to personalize your craft kits).  

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 per family or group. Waterman Conservation Education Center is located at 403 Hilton Rd. in Apalachin. 

