O Tannenbaum continues at Tioga County’s Museum

Area businesses and organizations have forged ahead into the holiday season, donating themed trees that are being auctioned and are on display for all to see at Tioga County’s Historical Society and Museum, located at 110 Front St. in Owego.

The museum presents a beautifully decorated building that unlocks all of our county’s history, and offers displays, like the O Tannenbaum Showcase and Auction, with sales from this particular event benefiting future programs within the museum.

The display and auction runs until Dec. 11 and is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And check out the gift shop while you are there; it was decorated by none other than Owego’s Pat Hansen, former owner of The Hand of Man in Owego. Pat’s sister Chirya assisted, as well as our county’s historian, Emma Sedore.

You can learn more at https://tiogahistory.org/exhibits/current/.