United with Voices raises $30,000 to support Tioga United Way Agencies thanks to matching donor

Tioga United Way’s “United with Voices,” a fundraising event held Nov. 6 at Tioga Downs, was a success, according to Meredith Sagor, Tioga United Way’s executive director. And prior to the start of the event, Sagor also announced that Jeff Gural, owner of Tioga Downs, would match everything raised during the entire event.

Throughout the event, according to Sagor, votes for the singers brought in more than $10,000, with a total of $30,000 raised that evening to support the 34 agencies of Tioga United Way.

The highlight of the event was watching the 12 competing contestants sing their hearts out. The contestant that took home the People’s Choice Trophy and raised the most money was Amanda Blake, who raised over $3,000.

First place went to Tonya Perce, who performed “Glitter in the Air” by P!nk.

Second place went to Eamonn Hubert and Sydney Rose, who performed their rendition of “Tiny Dancer” by Elton John.

Third Place went to Karlie Vaughn, singing Glee’s version of “Don’t Rain on my Parade.”

Tioga United Way would like to give special thanks to Jana Bowen, Betsy Snyder, Jeri Sarrge, Tia Tagliaferro, Jake Kunze, Robert and Laura Jensen and Dave Astorina for volunteering their time and energy for the event.

If you would like to learn more about the 34 agencies of the Tioga United Way or if you’d like to volunteer to help at their next big fundraiser, the Adult Spelling Bee, send an email to director@tioganunitedway.com.

In the meantime, the Tioga United Way is conducting their annual campaign to assist those in need in Tioga County. To make a donation, visit tiogaunitedway.com and click GIVE.

And save the date for next year’s fundraiser hosted at Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Nov. 5.