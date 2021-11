On Halloween evening, Croton Hose Company No. 3 of the Owego Department was host to a Candy Check. According to one of the organizers, Judy Hartman, it was a huge success with hundreds stopping by for some extra treats, and to make sure their candy was safe. Here are some photos from the Oct. 31 event on Talcott Street. (Photos provided by John Loftus and Earl Hartman)