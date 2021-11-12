Halloween fun at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club

Halloween fun at the Tioga County Boys & Girls ClubGuests enjoy a “Spooktacular” Halloween event, held on Oct. 30 at the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego.

Posted By: By Wendy Post November 12, 2021

On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club in Owego was host to a night filled with “Spooktacular” fun that included free cider and doughnuts, chips, small Halloween toys, candy, and so much more. 

According to the club’s Executive Director, Jill Teeter, the event was a huge hit.

“The haunted House [gym] was a huge hit; we received so much positive feedback,” said Teeter.

Teeter added that over 300 children attended the Halloween event held at the club, located on Erie Street in Owego.

To learn more about the Tioga County Boys & Girls Club and their programs, call (607) 687-0690 or visit www.tiogabgca.org/.

*