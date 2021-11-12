Downtown Owego to showcase the holidays on Saturday

After a year and a half of being crippled by the pandemic, the shops in downtown Owego and the Historic Owego Marketplace are ready to welcome the upcoming holiday season and to get things off to a festive start.

On Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., over 20 downtown merchants have specials planned in their stores and eateries, like East of the Sun West of the Moon, who will be offering music by Harpist Meredith Bocek. Tender Loving Care by Maureen’s will have samplings of packaged soups and dips, and specials on their “Life is Good” products. Black Cat Gallery will be offering a cool, cat raffle basket and a gift with your purchase.

These are just a few of the merchants that will be offering specials and surprises for guests as they launch into the holiday season.

The Tioga County Historical Society, located at 110 Front St., will have their O Tannenbaum showcase underway, with a display of decorated trees available for silent auction and as a fundraiser for the Museum. The gift shop, decorated by Pat Hansen, Emma Sedore and Sister Chirya, will be open.

The Tioga Arts Council, located at 179 Front St., will be spreading holiday cheer as guests will have an opportunity to create a homemade holiday card, draw a winter scene, and write a message to be delivered to Riverview Manor and Elderwood in Waverly. The goal is to create 300 handmade cars.

Other merchants, like Katie’s Kreations, Hygge Home, Mystic Moon, Lily’s Style Loft, Local Utopia and others will be welcoming guests and offering specials as well.

Early Owego Antique Center will have mechanical music from a Spanish Barrel Piano, dated 1885. They will also have cider and donuts.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be joining the festivities too, this year riding around on a fire truck to see the children at approximately noon. Because of COVID restrictions, Santa will not be able to allow children on his lap this year.

There will be entertainment by Owego students under the direction of Lindsay Williams. They can be found on Lake Street between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Gordie Gottlieb will be performing at the Visitor’s Center, located on Front Street, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will also be jugglers as well as Magic by Doug Welsh.

To view the full schedule of events, visit www.owego.org.