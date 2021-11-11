Owego Lions Club members ‘Make a Difference’

The Owego Lions Club members chose the Riverview Manor Nursing Home for their “Make a Difference Day” project for 2021. Riverview’s Activity Director, Debbie Savich, was thrilled with the Lion’s choice to provide the residents with some items for daily activities at the home.

Over 100 items were donated by members and purchased by club funds. These items included beads, playing cards, large print crossword and word search books, adult coloring books, velvet coloring pictures, markers, and puzzles. Other donated games included Checkers, Bingo, Wheel of Fortune, Uno, Dominos, and other items. They donated hand lotion and socks, too.

The Owego Lions Club is happy to serve the older community. They have for several years provided Christmas gifts to individual residents at Riverview and continue to do so this year.

The Owego Lions are always looking for ways to serve others. If you are interested in helping people, the Owego Lions Club would welcome volunteering your time with this organization. You can email to donna.metcalf64@gmail.com for more information.