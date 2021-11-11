Richford Historical Society is seeking photos

The Richford Historical Society is looking for older aerial photos of property in Richford that they can retake for a “then and now” chapter in a book they are working on.  

Scanned photos can be emailed to richhistory13835@gmail.com. Copies can be mailed to Richford Historical Society, P.O. Box 5, Richford, N.Y. 13835.  

If you would like them to scan an original photo, contact Tammy Sherwood at (607) 280-5398 to set up a time to meet and scan it to their files. 

