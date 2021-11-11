Apalachin Lions unveil new storage building

The Apalachin Lions welcomed guests on Nov. 4 to an Open House at Muth Park in Apalachin. The gathering was held to announce the completion of their brand new storage building.

Muth Park, a Town of Owego park, is located on Barton Road and is also home to the Apalachin AYAA. The Apalachin Lions association with the park also includes the building of the pavilion there in 1994.

The new storage building is a 20 x 24 pre-fabricated unit situated on a gravel pad. Apalachin Lions members remarked that the structure was built for “the benefit of the community that we serve.”

At the unveiling, the New York State and Bermuda Lions Foundation, along with the Community Foundation of South Central New York and the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation, were thanked and recognized for their support in providing financial grants.

Also recognized were the Town of Owego Board and staff for allowing the building to be constructed at Muth Park, and also for their support in the planning process.

Rick Allabaugh, Apalachin Lions president, shared that he is pleased with the result and that it benefits the community even more since, “It is centrally located within Apalachin.”

The previous storage option used for many years was a trailer acquired via the USPS.

The Apalachin Lions has performed a number of notable community services since 1956. One issue the group faces today is that their total membership of just over 50 members is “aging out.”

Encompassing the Apalachin and Campville, N.Y. and Little Meadows, Pa. areas, community services provided by the Lions include eye screenings, hearing exams, medical equipment, several youth programs and special events, drug awareness programs, holiday baskets, civic improvement projects, and an association with Camp Badger located in Spencer, N.Y., just to name a few.

In the near future, members will be discussing other uses for the new building. One idea tossed around at the Open House was holding their annual broom sale there in conjunction with re-creating the “Baron’s Chowder Shack,” and something long-time residents will remember was a favorite at the Fireman’s Field Days.

Currently the Apalachin Lions are coordinating a Coat Drive through Nov. 21. Clean and useable winter coats can be donated at these drop-off locations; in Apalachin at St. Margaret Mary’s, the Apalachin United Methodist Church and the Apalachin Library, and in Owego at Johnson’s Pools and Spas.

To learn more about the Apalachin Lions, visit www.apalachinlions.com. You can also reach out to them via email to WeServe@ApalachinLions.org.