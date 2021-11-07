Tioga County honors its employees 

Tioga County’s Employee Recognition Committee took some time during October to recognize the service of its County employees.

“I have always said that our employees are our greatest asset,” said Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey, adding, “Nowhere has this been better demonstrated than by their superb performance during the pandemic. The Legislature just can’t say enough about the amazing way they serve the citizens of our County.”

The first event of the month was the reading of a proclamation during the Oct. 12 legislative meeting, where the County Legislature proclaimed and designated the week of Oct. 18-22, 2021 as Employee Recognition and Appreciation Week. The proclamation lauded all County employees, with a particular focus on two employees – Shellianna Decker and the late Clifford Alexander, who had reached 25 years of service; and one employee, George Awad, who reached 35 years of service.

During the week of Oct. 18-22 the Employee Recognition Committee held Pin Ceremonies for County employees, where employees who had reached five years of service, or subsequent five year intervals, received pins indicating their years of service.

Ceremonies were held at the County Office Building at 56 Main St., the Department of Public Works building, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, and at the Department of Social Services building. As an added token of appreciation, the County had the Country Boys Kitchen food truck on hand at each location to provide free cheeseburger and hot dog meals to employees.

The final event of the month was the annual Employee Recognition Luncheon, which was held on Oct. 27 at Terra Cotta in Owego. The luncheon provides the opportunity to recognize those employees who have reached 25, 30, 35, and even 40 years of service to the County. Since the luncheon was not held last year due to COVID restrictions, last year’s honorees were included.

Those recognized from 2020 include Elaine Jardine, with 25 years; and Anne Davis, Anita Teed, and Julie Whipple with 30 years. The 2021 honorees were Shellianna Decker and Clifford Alexander, with 25 years; and George Awad, with 35 years. Sadly, Clifford Alexander was honored posthumously, as he passed away suddenly in September.

“We are truly honored to be able to hold these Employee Recognition events every year,” said Employee Recognition Committee Member Steve Palinosky, adding, “Every time we listen to the employee bios being read at the luncheon we are always fascinated with the breadth of experiences and accomplishments of the County’s employees, and we know these are just a small representation of what our County workforce accomplishes each and every day.”

The Committee also acknowledged the continued support of the Employee Recognition program, conducted by the County Legislature and by the Department Heads.