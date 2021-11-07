Tioga County COVID-19 update for October 27, 2021 – November 2, 2021

Tioga County’s Public Health Department recently released the COVID-19 case breakdown in Tioga County, N.Y. from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 as follows.

According to the department there were 184 new cases during this time frame, with 70 unvaccinated and 68 vaccinated; there were 36 children under 12 reported as having tested positive for COVID, and there were 10 individuals with an unknown vaccination status; there were seven hospitalizations. Sadly, there were two deaths reported. There are 226 current active cases.

The data provided is a snapshot of what is reported to the county through different avenues. Vaccination status is self-reported by the positive case or the parent / guardian during the case investigation. Deaths related to COVID-19 are also reported to the department in different ways, Tioga County is not always notified when a death occurs.

The health department also noted that various factors might impact the severity of one’s COVID-19 illness including underlying health conditions and vaccination status.

A Health Department official wrote, in their weekly brief, “The COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against severe illness, hospitalization, and death. We encourage eligible individuals to get vaccinated.”

With viruses like the common cold, flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 spreading, Tioga County Public Health wants to remind the community to follow these steps to keep yourself and your family healthy – wash your hands often; eat fruits and vegetables; stay hydrated and drink extra water throughout the day; get plenty of rest, sleep, and relaxation time; be physically active; manage your stress; avoid touching your face; disinfect frequently touched objects; avoid contact with sick people and crowded places; wear a mask when in public areas; and get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination recently received emergency use authorization for children age’s five to 11. Those looking to get their child vaccinated should contact their child’s healthcare provider or their pharmacy to schedule a vaccination appointment.

The health department’s brief explained, “Vaccination continues to be the best form of protection against COVID-19. By getting school aged children five years and older vaccinated, we can help prevent students from missing school when exposed to a positive case (unless they start showing symptoms of COVID-19), and reduce the number the number of children getting ill and spreading the virus.”

To find a COVID-19 vaccination location, visit www.vaccines.gov/. To find a COVID-19 testing location, visit https://get-tested-covid19.org/. You can also find more information from Tioga County Public Health by visiting ph.tiogacountyny.gov or www.facebook.com/tiogacountypublichealth.