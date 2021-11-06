Photo: Ribbon Cut at CCE’s new farm

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce was host to a ribbon cutting ceremony and their annual meeting on Friday, Oct. 22, at 343 Cass Hill Rd. in Candor, a new farm location for Cornell Cooperative Extension. Farm tours were offered throughout the day.

Pictured, CCE Director T Hanson cuts the ribbon with guests and dignitaries surrounding her. To learn more about the farm, visit www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2021/10/14/moving-on-up-to-a-new-farm/. Provided photo.