The Old Coot proves that spring is here

By Merlin Lessler —

Everyone knows a robin is the first sign of spring. The second sign is a confirmation, an old coot walking up Davis Hill; that steep, winding lane that starts at Taylor Road (East Front Street) and ends at Lisle Road. I just completed that hike, and several residents from Kings Point and nearby were fortunate enough to observe that springtime was confirmed. And, I was fortunate enough not to have been run over.

I recommend the climb to anyone looking to get their heart beating a little faster, and a sense of peace and tranquility from hiking a hill with trees on both sides filled with bird songs, squirrels rustling through dry leaves, and deer families crossing to greener pastures.

There are a few tricks to getting up and down safely. First and foremost, focus your ears on listening for cars. You have to know if one is coming at you and then quickly move to the edge of the road. When I do, I lean on my walking stick with a smile on my face and my hand up in a thank you wave. It’s almost always returned.

The stick also helps to make the climb, adding some arm power to the effort. I’ve used one for decades; a habit that began when hiking trails in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. But, no more! I hiked Mt. Lafayette when I was 75 and concluded that the smart thing to do was to make it my last. Coming down proved especially difficult. My daughter Amy and her kids, Wylie, Oriah and Atlas, accompanied me on that climb. I hope they get the hiking bug.

But, back to the tricks to survive Davis Hill, where cars speed up and down on this winding racetrack. You must listen hard and get to the side. I crisscross so the cars coming toward me always have a good sight line and time to avoid converting me into roadkill. I step back well in advance and lean on my stick.

The stick gets you pity instead of irritation; it makes you look old and feeble. Pity is underrated, but it can serve you well when walking up Davis Hill, where everyone is in a hurry. Anyhow, it’s official. Spring is here!

Comments, complaints? Send to mlessler7@gmail.com.