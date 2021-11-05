Ribbon Cutting held at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes

A ribbon is cut at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes last Tuesday. In the center, Mark Carlisle and his wife Wendy are joined by Tioga County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Sabrina Henriques, Phil Jordan, and others. Photo credit: Tegan Williams.
November 5, 2021
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, located at 1040 Owego Rd. in Candor, N.Y.
Pictured is Emma, the dog that inspired Mark and Wendy Carlisle to open up Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, a facility that offers products and ceremonies to assist pet owners in the grieving process. Photo credit: Tegan Williams.
After losing their dog Emma, Mark Carlisle and his wife Wendy felt compelled to provide a place for families to grieve and feel confident their pet would be taken care of in death with love and dignity.
A sitting room allows pet families to grieve and honor their deceased at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, located at 1040 Owego Rd. in Candor, N.Y. Photo credit: Tegan Williams.
A funeral at Pet Passages can be a simple family viewing in their Rainbow Bridge Room or a more formal service conducted by their local pastor, Phil Jordan.
Mark and Wendy Carlisle, owners of Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, were welcomed last Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce. Here, Mark and Wendy are pictured with the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Sabrina Henriques. Photo credit: Tegan Williams.
To learn more you can contact Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes by calling (607) 236-4122 or visit fingerlakes.ny.petpassages.com.
