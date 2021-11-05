Ribbon Cutting held at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes, located at 1040 Owego Rd. in Candor, N.Y.

After losing their dog Emma, Mark Carlisle and his wife Wendy felt compelled to provide a place for families to grieve and feel confident their pet would be taken care of in death with love and dignity.

A funeral at Pet Passages can be a simple family viewing in their Rainbow Bridge Room or a more formal service conducted by their local pastor, Phil Jordan.

To learn more you can contact Pet Passages of the Finger Lakes by calling (607) 236-4122 or visit fingerlakes.ny.petpassages.com.