Vendors wanted for November 13 flea market and community yard sale at the Sayre VFW

Organizers of the Sayre VFW’s Flea Market and Community Yard Sale are seeking vendors for their upcoming event on Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their 932 Lockhart St. location in Sayre, Pa.

Vendors are able to set up and sell their collectibles, holiday décor, jewelry, or any other items that can bring in some holiday cash. The $20 set up fee will benefit the VFW’s community outreach.

Interested vendors can register by calling Pat Evans at (607) 565-8715.

The public is invited to attend the Nov. 13 event, and there will be plenty to see as well as a bake sale.