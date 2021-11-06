Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation carries on the good works of Fran Leavenworth

Pictured with Sister Mary from Tioga County Rural Ministry are Kathryn Curatolo, on the left, and Bob Bassett from The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert November 6, 2021

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, in partnership with the Coburn Public Library and community members, collected and delivered 10 bags of holiday food for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Thanksgiving distribution. 

CHBYF Board members gathered the foods at the Bassett Ah-Wa-Ga Center and the Coburn Library in memory of Fran Leavenworth, whose servant leadership made a big difference in Tioga County. 

Pictured, are Ryan Marchewka, Christian Freyli, Dave Woodburn, Patti Halliday, Colleen Dewey-Wright, and Melissa Tourtellotte. The group collected and delivered holiday food for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Thanksgiving distribution. Provided photo.

Kathryn Curatolo and Bob Bassett helped Sister Mary unload the holiday food at Tioga County Rural Ministry, and a special thanks was extended to all of those who contributed.

