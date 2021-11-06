Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation carries on the good works of Fran Leavenworth

The Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, in partnership with the Coburn Public Library and community members, collected and delivered 10 bags of holiday food for Tioga County Rural Ministry’s Thanksgiving distribution.

CHBYF Board members gathered the foods at the Bassett Ah-Wa-Ga Center and the Coburn Library in memory of Fran Leavenworth, whose servant leadership made a big difference in Tioga County.

Kathryn Curatolo and Bob Bassett helped Sister Mary unload the holiday food at Tioga County Rural Ministry, and a special thanks was extended to all of those who contributed.